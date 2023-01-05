Zambesigold Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $53.93 million and $51,334.83 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

