1peco Trading 49.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges. 1peco has a total market cap of $41.90 million and $376.50 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

