2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 8.19 and last traded at 8.19. 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of 2020 Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of 7.89.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

