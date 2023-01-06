7Pixels (7PXS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.72 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $70.72 million and $37,849.35 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 4% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00025759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.31490701 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,745.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

