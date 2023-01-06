A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 192.4% annually over the last three years. A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

AMRK stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $817.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

