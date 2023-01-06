Aavegotchi Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005830 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $44.06 million and $1.52 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
