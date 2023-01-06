AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-13.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.85. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$13.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.89.

ABBV traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.55. 5,042,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,141. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $281,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

