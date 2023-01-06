AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-$13.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.51-$3.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.89.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.55. 5,044,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.97. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.