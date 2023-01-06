AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$13.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.89.

ABBV stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.55. 5,044,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

