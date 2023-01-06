ABCMETA (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,380.99

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $9,380.99 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00039307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00028281 USD and is up 11.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,379.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

