Absolute Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

