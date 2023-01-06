Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00007479 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $44.82 million and $1.09 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004625 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,312 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

