AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.39 and traded as high as C$7.25. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 133,167 shares trading hands.

AGF.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$470.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.40.

In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

