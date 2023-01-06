AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.39

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.39 and traded as high as C$7.25. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 133,167 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. CIBC cut their price target on AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$470.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.40.
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
