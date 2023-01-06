Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $14.65 Million

Aion (AION) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $1.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00109987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00201156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.