AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 111,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

