Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $61,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $218.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.04. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.42.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,482. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

