Albion Financial Group UT Buys 246 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.02 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.37.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.