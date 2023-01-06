Algorand (ALGO) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $43.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003909 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,572,016 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,373,886 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.