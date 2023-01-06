Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.99 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,041.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,089,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 917,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 117,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

