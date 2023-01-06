Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Down 5.4%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 29,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,174,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Allakos Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $618.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allakos by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

