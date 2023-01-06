Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $10.73 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.1% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $29.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $730.62. 13,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,850. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $706.56 and a 200-day moving average of $660.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.43.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

