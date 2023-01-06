Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,765 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,474 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,614 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.