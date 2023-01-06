Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 853 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

ALL stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

