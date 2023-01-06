Allred Capital Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Chubb by 117.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

NYSE:CB opened at $223.56 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

