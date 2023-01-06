Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CME Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CME Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after acquiring an additional 78,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CME Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

