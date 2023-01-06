Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alternative Liquidity Fund Stock Performance
ALF opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday. Alternative Liquidity Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.
About Alternative Liquidity Fund
