Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alternative Liquidity Fund Stock Performance

ALF opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday. Alternative Liquidity Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

Get Alternative Liquidity Fund alerts:

About Alternative Liquidity Fund

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Warana Capital, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited was formed on September 17, 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Liquidity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Liquidity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.