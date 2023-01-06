Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.77

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and traded as low as $51.84. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 1,471,021 shares trading hands.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €66.50 ($70.74) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

