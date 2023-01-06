Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading 1.2% Higher

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.51). 1,105,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 897,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.50).

Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.65.

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

