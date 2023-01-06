AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.56

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.56 and traded as high as $60.69. AMERCO shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 212,855 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Insider Transactions at AMERCO

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares in the company, valued at $84,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward J. Shoen bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 599,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,292,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,324,948 shares of company stock valued at $76,866,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

