American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Price Performance

AMWL opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.43. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,744 shares of company stock worth $1,073,977 over the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after buying an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after buying an additional 1,543,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Well by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 1,164,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.