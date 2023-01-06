Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,737,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $272.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,099. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

