Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $2.94 on Top Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00017322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $44.18 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars.

