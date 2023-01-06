Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.56. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 53,301 shares traded.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

