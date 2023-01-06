Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $276,900.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 7.0 %

ACHR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,139,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 182.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.