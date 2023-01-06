Ark Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $41.36 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000309 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,234,040 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.