ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 938,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17,996% from the average daily volume of 5,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

