Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $14.03. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 83,974 shares changing hands.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.70.

About Asahi Kasei

(Get Rating)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.