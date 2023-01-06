Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 43,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Ascend Wellness Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

