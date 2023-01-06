Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.43 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 399,165 shares trading hands.

Ascent Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.42.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petisvoci Tight gas project located in north-eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

