Asset Dedication LLC Has $19.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,829,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,505,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,054,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,909.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 962,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 950,567 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $18.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

