Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $203.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

