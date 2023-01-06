Asset Dedication LLC Purchases Shares of 18,894 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 62,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $242.02 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.56. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.