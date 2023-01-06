Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,514.16

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,514.16 ($18.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,672.50 ($20.15). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,672.50 ($20.15), with a volume of 688,420 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,700 ($20.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.98) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,813.33 ($21.85).

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.76. The company has a market cap of £13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

