Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,514.16

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,514.16 ($18.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,672.50 ($20.15). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,672.50 ($20.15), with a volume of 688,420 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 1,700 ($20.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.98) to GBX 1,600 ($19.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,813.33 ($21.85).
Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.76. The company has a market cap of £13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.39.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Articles
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.