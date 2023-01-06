Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.01

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and traded as low as $14.53. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 64,850 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
