Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $132.88 million and $14.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

