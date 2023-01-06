Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $11.82

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $11.82 or 0.00069732 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $135.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

