B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.