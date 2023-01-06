B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

