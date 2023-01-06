Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.69

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.69 and traded as low as $44.11. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

